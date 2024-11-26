The loyal opposition: Senator Wyden talks about new reality in DC

As the dust finally settled from the 2024 election, its obvious that the Democrats had a terrible run losing the white house, failing to recapture the House and also losing the Senate. Now completely out of power, there’s much second guessing going on, as well as much soul searching for how to come back in 2026 and 2028.

Of course in Oregon, the Democrats actually did pretty well, but will not be immune to some real political hardships going forward.

On the next two editions of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from two top Democrats in the state, Senator Ron Wyden, and Representative Val Hoyle, and get their perspective on where Democrats go from here.

There’s a lot to do, a lot to change and a lot to consider as the party on the outs looks to regroup and rebound.

