Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
The loyal opposition: Senator Wyden talks about new reality in DC

By Michael Dunne
Published November 26, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Senator Wyden addresses a news conference in Springfield on Medicare issues.
Wyden press office
As the dust finally settled from the 2024 election, its obvious that the Democrats had a terrible run losing the white house, failing to recapture the House and also losing the Senate. Now completely out of power, there’s much second guessing going on, as well as much soul searching for how to come back in 2026 and 2028.

Of course in Oregon, the Democrats actually did pretty well, but will not be immune to some real political hardships going forward.

On the next two editions of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from two top Democrats in the state, Senator Ron Wyden, and Representative Val Hoyle, and get their perspective on where Democrats go from here.

There’s a lot to do, a lot to change and a lot to consider as the party on the outs looks to regroup and rebound.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
