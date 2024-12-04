© 2024 KLCC

Transphobia: The myths and politics around transgenderism

By Michael Dunne
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
In the last weeks before the presidential election, TV airwaves were dominated by ads demonizing transgender people. The Trump campaign spent millions of dollars and commercials claiming that Kamala Harris and the democrats were supporting transgender rights at the expense of everyone else. Some ads even showed disingenuous images of men dressed up as women for shock value.

After such a bruising campaign, where such messages seemed to prevail, its no wonder that there is a lot of fear and anger in the transgender community – a tiny fraction of the overall population.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Oregon State University professor Susan Shaw and PhD student Dharma Mirza, who believe the fear campaign waged by the far-right trades in outright lies and creates a dire situation for this community.

Show link:

Mid-Willamette Trans Support Network 

Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
