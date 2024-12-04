Transphobia: The myths and politics around transgenderism

In the last weeks before the presidential election, TV airwaves were dominated by ads demonizing transgender people. The Trump campaign spent millions of dollars and commercials claiming that Kamala Harris and the democrats were supporting transgender rights at the expense of everyone else. Some ads even showed disingenuous images of men dressed up as women for shock value.

After such a bruising campaign, where such messages seemed to prevail, its no wonder that there is a lot of fear and anger in the transgender community – a tiny fraction of the overall population.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Oregon State University professor Susan Shaw and PhD student Dharma Mirza, who believe the fear campaign waged by the far-right trades in outright lies and creates a dire situation for this community.

