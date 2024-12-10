Losing battle: The lost war on poverty and possible solutions

We’ve thrown billions of dollars at it, created massive bureaucracies for it and even declared war on it. Nevertheless, poverty continues to march along in the U.S. and Oregon, inflicting around 13 percent of us each and every year.

You’d think that after declaring war on poverty in 1964, the richest nation in the world would have figured out how to end it by now.

If only it were only that simple.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from professor David W. Rothwell of Oregon State, and professor Leah Hamilton of Appalachian State, who study causes of poverty as well as the missteps we as a nation and state continue to make around this issue. They’ll also talk about an old idea, but, in many ways, a revolutionary one, called Universal Basic Income that might be the long sought-after solution to poverty.

