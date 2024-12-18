Global outrage: why incumbents lost everywhere

To the surprise of many, Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in the presidential election despite a host of reasons that – at least to many people – should have submarined the Republican’s chance to recapture the White House.

Yet, if looking beyond the US, there seems clear evidence that there was one reason on the Harris side of the equation that was simply too much to overcome – incumbency.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a national writer, Zack Beauchamp of Vox, who writes about politics and the far right and he’s looked at democracies around the world and saw that in 2024, incumbents lost and they lost big – no matter what. What’s less clear to Beauchamp and others is why so many people are so unhappy with the status quo – even if the status quo is actually pretty good.