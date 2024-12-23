© 2024 KLCC

Movers and shakers: YMCA's anniversary; new CEO of Travel Lane County

By Michael Dunne
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Front Entrance
Eugene Family YMCA
Front Entrance

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, conversations with Brian Steffen of the Eugene Family YMCA about it's first anniversary and Samara Phelps, the new CEO for Travel Lane County.

In some ways the new Y has been a victim of their own success as usage and membership has gone through the roof and Steffen talks about the ways they are addressing crowds, and plans to go mobile and bring the Y to the people.

In the second segment of the show, Phelps talks about bringing more visitors to the community and also advocating for more venues for those visitors to explore.

