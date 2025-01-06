All the right notes: Eugene Symphony's leader on the road ahead

The Eugene Symphony is one of the more popular and acclaimed arts and culture institutions in the region. Performing at one of our community’s marquee venues, the Hult center, the symphony packs them in.

But, popularity can be fleeting, especially when public venues are still recovering from the scourge of COVID, and attracting a young audience is critical to an institution’s longevity.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear Dave Moss, Executive Director of the Eugene Symphony, who's charged with both encouraging longstanding patrons to continue their attendance and support as well as convincing millennials and Gen Z to give the symphony a try.