Big Dreams in the Big Apple: U of O students visit New York Media

Decades ago, if you wanted a career in journalism, the path was pretty clear. After graduating, you went to work for a small outlet, be it a newspaper, or TV or radio station, and then you slowly worked you way up to bigger and bigger opportunities.

Today however, the entire field of journalism is being upended and that path is not nearly as clear as it once was. And that’s not always a bad situation. Today’s journalism students have opportunities that didn’t exist for previous generations, and some can even walk out of J school and into big time jobs at big time media venues.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with University of Oregon Professors Damian Radcliffe and Brian Bull, and their students who recently went to New York to meet with some of the biggest media organizations in the world. They learned that the career is filled with incredibly difficult challenges, but also incredible opportunities for those brave enough to move forward.

