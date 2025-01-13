© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Otter-ly Hilarious: Animal House legend dishes on Hollywood

By Michael Dunne
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Tim Matheson in the KLCC studios
Brooke Bumgardner
Tim Matheson in the KLCC studios

No, it wasn’t Breakfast at Tiffany’s or Hitchcock’s Vertigo, but in terms of a movie elevating a city into the national consciousness, National Lampoon’s Animal House certainly helped put Eugene on the Map.

And while the film cemented John Belushi as a comedy legend, it was Animal House’s other character – the wise cracking and charismatic Otter that helped pace the entire story.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with that actor behind Otter, Tim Matheson, as he is out with his first memoir called "Damn Glad to Meet you: My Seven decades in the Hollywood trenches." The book both chronicles his life as a working actor and director since the early 1960’s but also highlights the amazing people, and amazing advice he’s received over the decades.

And to pay it forward, Matheson also uses the book to dispense sage advice to aspiring actors and directors just starting out.

DAMN GLAD TO MEET YOU

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC's public affairs show, Oregon On The Record.
