On into Winter: Tips and advice about backpacking in snow

Within our listening area we have some of the best backpacking terrain in the world. From the coastal range to the cascades, our region is a hiker and camper’s paradise.

And boy, do our trails and wilderness areas get packed during the mild weather months of late spring to early fall.

Yet, an entire world awaits for backpackers who are bold enough to venture out when the thermometer dips during winter.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Danni Harris of Eugene Mountain Rescue, about how to safely backpack in winter. You'll learn about safely traveling in winter, how to stay warm and dry and where to go on your first winter overnight camp.

