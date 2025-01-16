© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Hard Labor: Tough strikes are becoming more frequent

By Michael Dunne
Published January 16, 2025 at 2:39 PM PST
Nicholas Mageras
Pexels
Nicholas Mageras

In the early 1980's, President Ronald Reagan famously fired thousands of striking air traffic controllers. To this day, many observers of the labor movement point to that as the beginning of a long decline in union power.

Today, those with union membership make up a much smaller fraction of the US labor force than in the 1950s 60s and 70s.

However, fairly recently labor unions and their chief bargaining tactic – strikes, are making a big comeback. And that increased activity could have profound impact on our state and nation.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with University of Oregon professor Bob Bussel and Oregon State University professor Alison Johnston, who study labor unions and hear how yes, the labor movement is making a bit of a comeback in this country, and also how the much greater strength of unions oversees might be influencing labor right here at home.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
