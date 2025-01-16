Hard Labor: Tough strikes are becoming more frequent
In the early 1980's, President Ronald Reagan famously fired thousands of striking air traffic controllers. To this day, many observers of the labor movement point to that as the beginning of a long decline in union power.
Today, those with union membership make up a much smaller fraction of the US labor force than in the 1950s 60s and 70s.
However, fairly recently labor unions and their chief bargaining tactic – strikes, are making a big comeback. And that increased activity could have profound impact on our state and nation.
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with University of Oregon professor Bob Bussel and Oregon State University professor Alison Johnston, who study labor unions and hear how yes, the labor movement is making a bit of a comeback in this country, and also how the much greater strength of unions oversees might be influencing labor right here at home.