Good sport: Bend's Jessica Mendoza on expanding the community of sport

There’s a lot one could say is wrong with sports. Too much money, too much conflict, too much anger.

Yet, is there anything – especially in our polarized nation and world that can bring people together more consistently than sports?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, our guest, Jessica Mendoza, certainly believes in the unifying power of sports.

And this resident of Bend has a lot of experience to base her belief upon. An Olympic gold medalist, a professional softball player and the first woman analyst for Major League Baseball on ESPN, Mendoza has seen first hand – at an Olympic village, and at a male dominated press room, that sports can bring us together. And, as a US envoy to the island nation of Palau, she’s using sports to bring people together on an international scale.

