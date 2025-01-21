© 2025 KLCC

Good sport: Bend's Jessica Mendoza on expanding the community of sport

By Michael Dunne
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Jessica Mendoza (center) in Palau
US State Department
Jessica Mendoza (center) in Palau

There’s a lot one could say is wrong with sports. Too much money, too much conflict, too much anger.

Yet, is there anything – especially in our polarized nation and world that can bring people together more consistently than sports?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, our guest, Jessica Mendoza, certainly believes in the unifying power of sports.

And this resident of Bend has a lot of experience to base her belief upon. An Olympic gold medalist, a professional softball player and the first woman analyst for Major League Baseball on ESPN, Mendoza has seen first hand – at an Olympic village, and at a male dominated press room, that sports can bring us together. And, as a US envoy to the island nation of Palau, she’s using sports to bring people together on an international scale.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
