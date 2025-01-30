© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Oregon legislative lookahead: The Republican view

By Michael Dunne
Published January 30, 2025 at 2:57 PM PST
Oregon Republican Leader, Christine Drazan
Oregon House Republican Office
Oregon Republican Leader, Christine Drazan

The 2025 Oregon legislature is in session. From the smallest rural communities to districts representing downtown Portland, house members and senators have descended on the capitol in Salem to do the people’s business.

On the last edition of Oregon On The Record, we heard from the Democratic side of the aisle. Now, you’ll hear from the House Republican leader, Christine Drazan.

There’s a lot they don’t agree on, but both parties want to try and pass bipartisan legislation that benefits the state.

And, we’ll finish out this edition with a quick update from KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen White about the trouble and turmoil at Oregon Medical Group.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
