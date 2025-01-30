Oregon legislative lookahead: The Republican view

The 2025 Oregon legislature is in session. From the smallest rural communities to districts representing downtown Portland, house members and senators have descended on the capitol in Salem to do the people’s business.

On the last edition of Oregon On The Record, we heard from the Democratic side of the aisle. Now, you’ll hear from the House Republican leader, Christine Drazan.

There’s a lot they don’t agree on, but both parties want to try and pass bipartisan legislation that benefits the state.

And, we’ll finish out this edition with a quick update from KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen White about the trouble and turmoil at Oregon Medical Group.

