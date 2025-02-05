© 2025 KLCC

Senior Meals: Food - and connection - for community seniors

By Michael Dunne
Published February 5, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
There are many critical human service organizations in the community, that rely on volunteers. From reading to kids, to planting trees, volunteers are the backbone of so much assistance that happens in the world.

Here in Lane County, volunteers are the driving force – literally – behind the Senior Meals Program. Many selfless and unpaid members of our region, hop in their cars to deliver meals to seniors in need. Yet, the program is so much more. They also staff cafes to feed seniors, but even more importantly, provide a human connection to people who have none.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Leah Chisholm, and Melisa Andrion about the Senior Meals program and hear why they need as many volunteers as they can get to deliver on their mission.

Finally, you'll hear from Shawn Collins of Unity Shelter in Corvallis to talk about shelter services during freezing nights in that city.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
