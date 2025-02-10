© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Burned out: How wildfires might drive insurers out of Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Holiday Farm Fire
Willamette National Forest
Holiday Farm Fire

What might happen if property and home owners insurance become so expensive that most people couldn’t afford it, or worse, what would happen if there was no insurance to be had at all?

That scenario is not so far off, and the state's ever-increasing risk of wildfires is largely to blame.

I believe what will happen in the next 10 years is mass insurance company withdrawals from Oregon.
Dr. Amin Hassan Zadeh, Oregon State University

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear conversations with Jason Horton of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services and Dr. Amin Hassan Zadeh of Oregon State University about the troubling future of property insurance in Oregon due to wildfire risk.

The calculous for insurance companies is all about risk, and right now and into the future, our risks of wildfire might just create a situation that’s un-insurable.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
