Burned out: How wildfires might drive insurers out of Oregon

What might happen if property and home owners insurance become so expensive that most people couldn’t afford it, or worse, what would happen if there was no insurance to be had at all?

That scenario is not so far off, and the state's ever-increasing risk of wildfires is largely to blame.

I believe what will happen in the next 10 years is mass insurance company withdrawals from Oregon. Dr. Amin Hassan Zadeh, Oregon State University

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear conversations with Jason Horton of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services and Dr. Amin Hassan Zadeh of Oregon State University about the troubling future of property insurance in Oregon due to wildfire risk.

The calculous for insurance companies is all about risk, and right now and into the future, our risks of wildfire might just create a situation that’s un-insurable.

