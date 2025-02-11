The Super Bowl in the Trump Era: A writer on divisions and diversity

The Super Bowl has come and gone. For many it was a surprise that the mighty Kansas City Chiefs fell, and that the Eagles won.

But, as always, the game was a spectacle; part sporting event, part mini concert and part corporate advertising bonanza.

It was also a snapshot in time – taken when our nation might be at its most divided, and a person some call the Divider in chief – President Trump - was the first sitting president to attend the game.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Dave Zirin, Sports Editor of The Nation. He's written blistering articles about Trump’s diatribes against athletes and diversity and he thinks Trump was a big loser at the Super Bowl because his anointed team lost and Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance dazzled the audience while being "rooted in Black culture, Black poetry, and Black resistance."

