© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

The Super Bowl in the Trump Era: A writer on divisions and diversity

By Michael Dunne
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Dave Zirin, Sports Editor of The Nation
Dave Zirin
Dave Zirin, Sports Editor of The Nation

The Super Bowl has come and gone. For many it was a surprise that the mighty Kansas City Chiefs fell, and that the Eagles won.

But, as always, the game was a spectacle; part sporting event, part mini concert and part corporate advertising bonanza.

It was also a snapshot in time – taken when our nation might be at its most divided, and a person some call the Divider in chief – President Trump - was the first sitting president to attend the game.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Dave Zirin, Sports Editor of The Nation. He's written blistering articles about Trump’s diatribes against athletes and diversity and he thinks Trump was a big loser at the Super Bowl because his anointed team lost and Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance dazzled the audience while being "rooted in Black culture, Black poetry, and Black resistance."

Zirin's writeup following the Super Bowl for The Nation can be found here.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes