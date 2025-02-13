© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Iced out: Oregon sanctuary laws guard against federal overreach

By Michael Dunne
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Miko Guziuk
Unsplash
Miko Guziuk

Part scare tactic, part central campaign promise and part actual mobilization effort. However you look at it, the Trump Administration is making ICE raids and mass deportation a central part of its legal and communications strategy.

While actual deportations are not at the level promised by Trump during the campaign, it is still early days. Regardless, the fear of what might happen to millions of people in the country is palpable.

The courts don’t control armies…but they rely on elected officials adhering to their oath of office.
Stephen Manning - Immigrant Law Group

And what about here in Oregon? What might happen in a state that adheres to sanctuary status?

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Stephen Manning, of the Immigrant Law Group and Juliet Stumpf of the Lewis and Clark Law School about immigration protections and Oregon's sanctuary laws.

Show links:

Immigrant Law Group
Oregon Sanctuary Law

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
