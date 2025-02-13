Iced out: Oregon sanctuary laws guard against federal overreach

Part scare tactic, part central campaign promise and part actual mobilization effort. However you look at it, the Trump Administration is making ICE raids and mass deportation a central part of its legal and communications strategy.

While actual deportations are not at the level promised by Trump during the campaign, it is still early days. Regardless, the fear of what might happen to millions of people in the country is palpable.

The courts don’t control armies…but they rely on elected officials adhering to their oath of office. Stephen Manning - Immigrant Law Group

And what about here in Oregon? What might happen in a state that adheres to sanctuary status?

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Stephen Manning, of the Immigrant Law Group and Juliet Stumpf of the Lewis and Clark Law School about immigration protections and Oregon's sanctuary laws.

