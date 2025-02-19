© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

NPR's OGs: The oral history of National Public Radio

By Michael Dunne
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
For more than 50 years, KLCC has brought you National Public Radio and all the voices you’ve come to rely on for news, culture and storytelling. Today, NPR is one of the truly great media organizations in the world.

But it wasn’t always so prestigious and secure. In fact, the beginning was often rough and disjointed.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from some of those very famous voices from the beginning of NPR, curated by KLCC's Brian Bull. Bull is the lead interviewer for the Public Media Oral History Project and he’s been collecting sound and stories from these foundational journalists. The project has been commissioned to ensure that these people and their stories live on into the future.

Michael Dunne
