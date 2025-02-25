Curb (non) appeal: Eugene's sidewalk problem

When it comes to travel in and around a city like Eugene, roads get all the love. Fixing potholes, repaving surfaces, and traffic striping get the lion’s share of attention, and consternation.

But there’s another element of roadways that is almost as important, but suffers a lot more neglect and even a total lack of existence - sidewalks.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a report about the state of sidewalks in Eugene from KLCC's Karen Richards, who found out that when it comes to sidewalks, they just don’t get the same level of resources or even care that roads do. So much so, that a local neighborhood is banning together to try and fund and build their own.

At the end of the show, we’ll talk with Sajina Shrestha, the newest member of KLCC's reporting staff and learn what she’s been covering.

