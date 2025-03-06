Dems in disarray: What local democratic experts think the national party could do

In the last election Oregon stayed pretty blue, electing a majority of democrats to the state legislature and a majority of the federal delegation. Still, democrats in the Beaver State find it very hard to chew on the fact that nationally, democrats are decidedly out of power.

And many democrats are packing town hall meetings and demanding that their representatives do more to counter the Republican national agenda.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Jake Weigler of Praxis Political in Portland, and Mary Ann Petersen of The Lane County Democrats on how the national party can regroup and rebound.

