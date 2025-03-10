Winter PrideFest: Bend's celebration of LGBTQ+

When people in Western and Central Oregon think of winter recreation, they most likely think of Bend. After all, the skiing, snowboarding, winter hiking and snowshoeing is top notch.

However, most people probably don’t think of Bend as the site of a major LGBTQ+ enclave.

However, if organizations like Out Central Oregon and others have their way, that is likely to change.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear all about Winter PrideFest and the activities associated with that event that is truly putting Bend on the map with the LGBTQ+ community. From Janay Wright, who covers issues throughout Central Oregon for the Bend Bulletin, to Lauren Rose of Out Central Oregon, you’ll hear how this once modest event has grown into one of the bigger Pride celebrations in the state.