Winter PrideFest: Bend's celebration of LGBTQ+

By Michael Dunne
Published March 10, 2025 at 3:29 PM PDT
When people in Western and Central Oregon think of winter recreation, they most likely think of Bend. After all, the skiing, snowboarding, winter hiking and snowshoeing is top notch.

However, most people probably don’t think of Bend as the site of a major LGBTQ+ enclave.

However, if organizations like Out Central Oregon and others have their way, that is likely to change.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear all about Winter PrideFest and the activities associated with that event that is truly putting Bend on the map with the LGBTQ+ community. From Janay Wright, who covers issues throughout Central Oregon for the Bend Bulletin, to Lauren Rose of Out Central Oregon, you’ll hear how this once modest event has grown into one of the bigger Pride celebrations in the state.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
