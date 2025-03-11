Oregon Republican's sex offender legislation; advice for federal workers

While they don’t control the levels of power in Salem, Oregon Republicans are busy working to introduce and pass legislation they hope with garner bipartisan support. One such bill is aimed at strengthening sex offender laws and tightening up the sex offender registry rules.

I can't image an issue that should have more bipartisan support than this. Rep. Christine Drazan

On this edition of the show, Oregon Republican leader, Christine Drazan, will tell you about the bill and what she hopes will become legislation both parties support.

In the second half of the show, you’ll hear from an Oregon psychologist, Jaimie Lusk, who works within the federal workforce and is helping guide other federal workers through the tumult and stress of massive layoffs and mass confusion.

Some of her advice, surprisingly enough, comes from experts who say in order to survive this ordeal, government workers should think like hostages.

