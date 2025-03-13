© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record

The doctors are in: Public health update and GPL1 counsel

By Michael Dunne
Published March 13, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
A. Shvets
Pexels

If there’s one subject that causes the most confusion among the general population, its likely healthcare news. One study says do X, only to be contradicted by another study that says do Y. And we are constantly barraged by mass media messages that aren’t written by doctors, but by corporate marketers.

The side effects of these drugs can be numerous and very serious.
Dr. Alanna Hannegraf

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we’ll cut through the clutter and bring you expert council from local doctors who can separate fact from fiction. First, we’ll check in with Dr. Patrick Luedtke from Lane County Public Health to better understand why our current flu season is so bad, and then we’ll talk with Dr. Alanna Hannegraf of PeaceHealth, an expert on weight loss, to better understand the reality and mythology about the new class of weight loss drugs.

