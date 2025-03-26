© 2025 KLCC

Striking out: Labor unrest and federal cuts beset U of O

By Michael Dunne
Published March 26, 2025 at 2:57 PM PDT
Rachel McDonald
KLCC
Rachel McDonald

The University of Oregon is a real touchstone for our community. Like a small city within a city, the U of O is academic institution, economic driver, employer and cultural mecca all rolled into one. It’s no wonder then, that KLCC assign a lot of media coverage to what’s happening at, and what’s happening to, the college.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from our news team about critical events happening at the university. Nathan Wilk will talk about a looming strike among faculty, as well as an update on a long-standing strike at one of the University's big vendors, and Sajina Shrestha will talk about major federal funding cuts to a museum on campus.

And at the end of the show, you'll get some last-minute tax tips from local CFP, Aimee Butler

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
