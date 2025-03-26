Striking out: Labor unrest and federal cuts beset U of O

The University of Oregon is a real touchstone for our community. Like a small city within a city, the U of O is academic institution, economic driver, employer and cultural mecca all rolled into one. It’s no wonder then, that KLCC assign a lot of media coverage to what’s happening at, and what’s happening to, the college.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from our news team about critical events happening at the university. Nathan Wilk will talk about a looming strike among faculty, as well as an update on a long-standing strike at one of the University's big vendors, and Sajina Shrestha will talk about major federal funding cuts to a museum on campus.

And at the end of the show, you'll get some last-minute tax tips from local CFP, Aimee Butler