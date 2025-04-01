© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Retail-iation: Can pocketbook protests impact corporations?

By Michael Dunne
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:48 PM PDT
Charly Triballeau
AFP via Getty Images
Charly Triballeau

No two colors exemplify our divided nation like blue and red. It seems as if we live in either a red state or a blue state, red town or blue city. But there’s another color that is also at play in our political divide and that’s green. Green as in money.

All across Oregon and all across the nation, many consumers are voting with their pocketbook. Some are protesting the Trump Administration by boycotting businesses friendly to the administration. And some businesses are doing away with DEI programs for fear of economic retribution.

But do retail protests work?

On this edition, you’ll hear from Bettina Cornwell, Head of the Department of Marketing at the University of Oregon who says they can - if done right. You'll also hear from Taylor Griggs, Reporter with the Portland Mercury who’s been covering protests at ground zero for this movement, car maker Tesla.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
