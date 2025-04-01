Retail-iation: Can pocketbook protests impact corporations?

No two colors exemplify our divided nation like blue and red. It seems as if we live in either a red state or a blue state, red town or blue city. But there’s another color that is also at play in our political divide and that’s green. Green as in money.

All across Oregon and all across the nation, many consumers are voting with their pocketbook. Some are protesting the Trump Administration by boycotting businesses friendly to the administration. And some businesses are doing away with DEI programs for fear of economic retribution.

But do retail protests work?

On this edition, you’ll hear from Bettina Cornwell, Head of the Department of Marketing at the University of Oregon who says they can - if done right. You'll also hear from Taylor Griggs, Reporter with the Portland Mercury who’s been covering protests at ground zero for this movement, car maker Tesla.