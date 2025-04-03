Election disconnection: Tobias Read on federal election interference

Oregon is about as far away as you can get from Washington DC in the continental United States. But as we’ve all seen, nowhere is far enough away to escape intervention and interference from the Federal Government.

Currently, the Trump Administration has its sights on the election processes of states like Oregon and they are trying to change our voting systems in ways that could disenfranchise many Oregonians.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from the person in charge of elections, Secretary of State Tobias Read and hear how he plans on fighting back.

Then, in the second part of the show you’ll hear from Matt Newell-Ching of the Oregon Food Bank, which is suffering through federal cuts that could have a drastic impact on those who desperately need food assistance in every corner of the state.

