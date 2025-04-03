© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Election disconnection: Tobias Read on federal election interference

By Michael Dunne
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:41 PM PDT
Tobias Read
Secretary of State's Office
Tobias Read

Oregon is about as far away as you can get from Washington DC in the continental United States. But as we’ve all seen, nowhere is far enough away to escape intervention and interference from the Federal Government.

Currently, the Trump Administration has its sights on the election processes of states like Oregon and they are trying to change our voting systems in ways that could disenfranchise many Oregonians.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from the person in charge of elections, Secretary of State Tobias Read and hear how he plans on fighting back.

Then, in the second part of the show you’ll hear from Matt Newell-Ching of the Oregon Food Bank, which is suffering through federal cuts that could have a drastic impact on those who desperately need food assistance in every corner of the state.

Show link:
Oregon Food Bank

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes