© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

AG V. AG: How our state Attorney General is battling Trump's DOJ

By Michael Dunne
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:52 PM PDT
Attorney General Dan Rayfield
Oregon Department of Justice
Attorney General Dan Rayfield

When you’re a state Attorney General, you job is to use the law to protect the state you represent. And sometimes that includes defending against The United States Attorney General and actions at the federal government that are in direct opposition to state law and the state constitution.

That is exactly what Dan Rayfield, The Attorney General for Oregon is doing right now. In fact, Oregon’s AG has filed, or enjoined so many lawsuits against the Trump Administration that its hard to keep count. On the day of this interview, he filed three.

On this edition of the show, you’ll from AG Dan Rayfield and hear how he plans to continue to defend Oregon against the federal government and intrusions on the rule of law. He’s also hosting a town hall this Wednesday at the University of Oregon to hear citizen concerns.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes