AG V. AG: How our state Attorney General is battling Trump's DOJ

When you’re a state Attorney General, you job is to use the law to protect the state you represent. And sometimes that includes defending against The United States Attorney General and actions at the federal government that are in direct opposition to state law and the state constitution.

That is exactly what Dan Rayfield, The Attorney General for Oregon is doing right now. In fact, Oregon’s AG has filed, or enjoined so many lawsuits against the Trump Administration that its hard to keep count. On the day of this interview, he filed three.

On this edition of the show, you’ll from AG Dan Rayfield and hear how he plans to continue to defend Oregon against the federal government and intrusions on the rule of law. He’s also hosting a town hall this Wednesday at the University of Oregon to hear citizen concerns.

