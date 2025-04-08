© 2025 KLCC

White Bird grounds CAHOOTS

By Michael Dunne
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
White Bird Clinic and its mobile crisis service CAHOOTS are celebrated entities in the Eugene area. CAHOOTS especially has been held up as a model for the rest of the nation as a organization that provides vital services in the field of mental health crises.

But, like so many other public and private institutions in our community and world, White Bird is facing an almost existential crisis of its own – funding.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Amee Markwardt, Interim Executive Director for White Bird Clinic about the funding challenges facing the organization and what its plans are moving forward.

And as a stark reminder that things move so quickly these days, in the second part of the show, we’ll bring in our own reporter Rebecca Hansen-White to update us on the complete shutdown of CAHOOTS in Eugene that just happened after we taped our interview with White Bird.

Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
