Showman: Actor/comedian Jeremy Piven on his national comedy tour
It’s an cliché, but an apt one. If you don’t evolve you die.
That’s certainly the career philosophy for this edition's guest – actor and comedian Jeremy Piven. He’s been steadily working as an actor for decades and won praise and awards for his seminal character, the hard-charging and acerbic agent Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourage. But, his two latest projects are quite a departure.
He’ll be in town on April 26th at the McDonald Theater not as an actor but as a stand up comedian.
And later this year he releases a very serious film about a Jewish tap dancer who performs for Hitler.
Indeed, even after 100 credits, he’s still evolving.
