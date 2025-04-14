© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Showman: Actor/comedian Jeremy Piven on his national comedy tour

By Michael Dunne
Published April 14, 2025 at 2:42 PM PDT
Jeremy Piven
Photog. credit - Frankie Leal
Jeremy Piven

It’s an cliché, but an apt one. If you don’t evolve you die.

That’s certainly the career philosophy for this edition's guest – actor and comedian Jeremy Piven. He’s been steadily working as an actor for decades and won praise and awards for his seminal character, the hard-charging and acerbic agent Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourage. But, his two latest projects are quite a departure.

He’ll be in town on April 26th at the McDonald Theater not as an actor but as a stand up comedian.

And later this year he releases a very serious film about a Jewish tap dancer who performs for Hitler.

Indeed, even after 100 credits, he’s still evolving.

Show link:
Jeremy Piven

 

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes