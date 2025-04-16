© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Human trafficking: Nowhere is immune

By Michael Dunne
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:41 PM PDT
FBI Shield
Trinks Vihn
FBI Shield

The term human trafficking evokes images of Hollywood movies and highly dramatized crime scenes happening in big cities like New York, LA or Miami.

The truth is that the crime of human trafficking can and is happening everywhere including middle-sized cities and rural towns. In other words, it’s happening right here in our community.

On this edition of the show, you'll hear a conversation with FBI Special Agent Hunter Fikes, Lane County DA Chris Parosa and Marlene Polleri of Kids FIRST who are working together to arrest and prosecute these criminals but to also support the victims – many of them kids.

It truly takes a village to combat this heinous crime.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes