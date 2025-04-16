Human trafficking: Nowhere is immune

The term human trafficking evokes images of Hollywood movies and highly dramatized crime scenes happening in big cities like New York, LA or Miami.

The truth is that the crime of human trafficking can and is happening everywhere including middle-sized cities and rural towns. In other words, it’s happening right here in our community.

On this edition of the show, you'll hear a conversation with FBI Special Agent Hunter Fikes, Lane County DA Chris Parosa and Marlene Polleri of Kids FIRST who are working together to arrest and prosecute these criminals but to also support the victims – many of them kids.

It truly takes a village to combat this heinous crime.

