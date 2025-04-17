© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Silent killer: Oregon cougars have placed livestock on the menu

By Michael Dunne
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
Wilson Chen
Pexels
Wilson Chen

There’s probably no animal more beautiful and mysterious in our Oregon wilderness than the cougar. It’s also one of the most effective predators imaginable. But those predatory skills, honed by millennia of hunting fast prey like deer and elk, are way over matched for livestock like sheep and goats.

And as human and farm animals continue to encroach on the cougar’s historic range, trouble follows.

On this edition of the show you’ll hear about cougar attacks on livestock in our community, and you'll hear all sides of the debate including a livestock owner, Janelle McCoy, a cougar trapper, Eric Lee, and a representative of ODFW. 

It’s a complicated issue, with true disagreements, but what’s clear is that in the equation of more people, plus more cougars plus more livestock, the sum is more attacks closer to us all.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
