The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. The shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend left a deep scar in the community that many people are still trying to heal, and it has also forced some members of the community to reevaluate their relationship with guns. Today on the show, you’ll hear the story of a father in that community, as well as others who have joined with a faith-based organization to convert their guns into garden tools. Then, in the second part of the show, you’ll hear from AARP Oregon and learn about a new poll showing that more than 700,000 Oregonians serve as unpaid caregivers to older adults, and that this kind of care can have severe economic and social impacts on friends and family. AARP is trying to change laws to better support these caregivers. Emily Rogers is a breaking news and courts reporter with the Bend Bulletin. Emily, it’s great to talk to you again. How are you?

Emily Rogers: I’m great. How are you, Michael?

Dunne: I’m good. Well, the last time you and I spoke was a few weeks ago, and the community was still recovering from the terrible tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary. Can you give us an update? As I understand it, kids are back in school. Is that correct?

Rogers: Yes, kids are back in school. Families no longer have to look for ways to keep their children entertained throughout the day, and many Bend residents are still working on different initiatives to try to help those who experienced the Silver Rail tragedy feel better.

Dunne: I know you’ve been covering this since day one, and these are obviously really gut-wrenching stories. But recently you did a story that has a bit of a happier slant to it. Tell us who Tim Ballard is and what he did recently.

Rogers: Tim Ballard is the parent of a first grader at Silver Rail. He has lived in Bend for the past four years. He was here for the first shooting, at Safeway in 2022, and his wife was one of the first people to show up at Silver Rail the day of the shooting. As a result, he surrendered all three of his firearms to Guns to Gardens, an event that takes surrendered firearms, decommissions them and turns them into garden tools.

Dunne: You had a chance to talk with him. Take us through what he told you about why he did it and what he was feeling.

Rogers: He told me that originally, in 2022, when he was close to a shooting, it made him want to buy more guns, and he did. Over the next couple of years, he got three more guns. But once it happened so close to his daughter, and he got his daughter’s victim paperwork, he realized that firearms made her feel unsafe and had made something unsafe happen in her life. He wanted to get rid of them so they weren’t in their home. He told me it was one of the worst days he has experienced, and he wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. Having to explain what happened to a child that young has been really hard. At the same time, he is not completely against the use of guns. He has become a big advocate for responsible gun use. He let me know that his son wants to become a police officer, and he’s still all for that, but he would train him to use a gun responsibly.

Dunne: Tell us a little bit about this national organization, which I have to admit I hadn’t heard of. How does the Guns to Gardens project operate nationally? And, as I understand it, there’s a local church that helps with all of this. Give us the highlights of how this all takes place.

Rogers: Guns to Gardens initially started, I believe, after a school shooting, and it has since become national. After events like Silver Rail, they hold decommissioning events where people can anonymously surrender their firearms, and one of the churches in Bend took up that project. It’s actually completely locally run. I was expecting some people from Portland’s Guns to Gardens to be there, but a local blacksmith who goes to the church makes the tools, and all of the volunteers were from the church. They’ve been doing this for, I want to say, the past six years. So they’ve been around for a while, but I hadn’t heard of it either before Silver Rail.

Dunne: So I guess you could bring in, say, a long gun like a rifle, and they can basically change it into a garden tool.

Rogers: Yes. There are three specific cuts required to decommission a gun: in the front of the barrel, in the back, and then where there would be ... I’m forgetting the correct word.

Dunne: Like the firing pin or the action?

Rogers: Yes, where the firing pin would be. You have to make those three distinct cuts, and then it is recognized as a decommissioned gun by the NRA.

Dunne: Interesting. Are there other options? Say somebody just wants to surrender a gun in Bend and doesn’t have a need for a gardening implement. Are there other programs active right now where people can surrender guns in Bend?

Rogers: From what I learned, it’s actually pretty difficult to surrender your gun. You really only have two options. You can surrender it to law enforcement. I believe you need to notify them before you bring it to their office, and they can either safely store it for you or you can surrender it to them. Or you can take it to a commercial firearms dealer and sell it to them. But I think what makes Guns to Gardens different is that when you surrender to them, these guns are no longer in circulation and can’t be used by anyone.

Dunne: I don’t even know how to term them, but are there any other programs or actions going on in the community to help folks as they recover from the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting?

Rogers: Yes, there are tons of different mental health resources that have opened up. Many breweries and other places where Bend people love to have fun are offering free meals, free activities and things like that, so people can really experience the joy of being in this community again. There is also the Silver Rail Children’s Foundation, which is raising money to hopefully support kids until they turn 25 through scholarships, vacations, mental health care and things like that. There’s been a wide variety of support systems for Silver Rail.

Dunne: That’s great to hear. She is Emily Rogers, breaking news and courts reporter with the Bend Bulletin. Emily, it’s great to talk to you again. Thanks so much for coming on.

Rogers: Thank you.

Dunne: Now let’s bring in the state communications director for AARP to learn about Oregon’s caregiving system, which relies so heavily on unpaid care. Stacy Larsen is communications director for AARP Oregon. Stacy, it’s great to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on the program.

Stacy Larsen: Thank you so much for having me.

Dunne: I was reading this information from AARP Oregon about the fact that about 740,000 adults in Oregon provide unpaid care. That’s a staggering number. What does AARP think is the impact of so many people providing unpaid care, both on our state and on individual families?

Larsen: Yes, family caregivers are providing care to family members, friends and others every day. Here in Oregon, 740,000 family caregivers are helping with everything from groceries and meals, transportation and rides to the doctor, to financial details and banking. Many of those folks are also helping with bathing, dressing and really complex medical tasks, often without much training and without being paid, which has a lot of economic impact.

Dunne: In fact, I think the survey points out that a lot of folks have to dip into their own pockets just to be able to provide that care. Talk a little bit about that.

Larsen: Yes, caregiving is absolutely an affordability issue. AARP’s caregiving out-of-pocket costs study was just released this past October, and it finds that nationwide, nearly nine in 10 family caregivers are spending their own money to help care for someone, at an average of about $11,500 a year. Of course, with prices being what they are, that adds to the pressure families are already facing paying their own bills. That’s not to mention what happens when folks need to leave their jobs or cut their hours to find the time necessary to provide care.

Dunne: That was going to be my next question, because, as you enumerated so well, some of these tasks need to be done, and it’s not like you can just pop in and pop out. They require almost constant care, and I would imagine there are many people who, like you just said, have to quit their jobs or work substantially fewer hours because they have someone they need to care for.

Larsen: Absolutely. Family caregivers are helping people with tasks, as we mentioned, including medications, medical care, meals, bathing, dressing, finances, grocery shopping and transportation. While some family caregivers are helping out a few hours a month here and there, others are on call 24/7, and a lot of family caregivers are also working full or part time. Some are in that sandwich generation, where they’re still raising their children while also taking care of elderly parents. And yes, many family caregivers who work have to reduce their hours or quit their jobs altogether because of caregiving responsibilities.

Dunne: Your poll also showed that a majority of Oregonians want some kind of policy change to support these caregivers. Talk about what that could look like. AARP obviously does a lot of public affairs work, so talk about AARP’s involvement and what policy changes Oregonians throughout the state might be able to enact at the legislative level.

Larsen: That’s a great question. We know that Oregon voters want elected officials to support family caregivers. An exit poll from the last election shows that supporting caregivers is a clear priority for Oregon voters, with 56% saying they want elected officials to do something to support family caregivers. There are opportunities for our elected officials to support family caregivers at the federal level. AARP is pushing for the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act and measures like the Credit for Caring Act. The Credit for Caring Act would help eligible working caregivers offset care expenses with a federal tax credit of up to $5,000, and that credit would extend to expenses including home care aides, respite care, transportation and home modifications. So the Credit for Caring Act is one avenue for family caregiver support at the federal level. Then there’s the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act. This would let people use tax-free health accounts, like an HSA or an FSA, to pay for a parent’s or parent-in-law’s eligible medical expenses. For example, if you’re helping pay for your mom’s prescriptions or doctor’s bills, you could use money from your HSA. The savings come from using money that isn’t taxed, so those dollars go further. And as we know, we found that $11,500 is the average out-of-pocket cost caregivers are paying for care. There are a variety of ways concerned Oregonians can get involved at the advocacy level and support lowering costs for caregivers. Encourage elected officials to support the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act and the Credit for Caring Act. One of the easiest ways to do that is to go to the aarp.org website, find the opportunity to raise your hand and join the caregiver fight at aarp.org. The I Am a Caregiver campaign allows folks to sign up for advocacy alerts and get the latest information on how they can encourage their elected officials to support legislation that supports family caregivers.

Dunne: Fairly recently, of course, the famous sketch show “Saturday Night Live” did a skit about caregiving, and it showcased that most men don’t want to do it, so somehow, some way, a daughter, a mother or a sister is going to fill the gap. It struck a nerve. There have been a lot of pieces about that particular skit. I’ll just throw that to you, because I imagine it often does fall to women to be the caregivers, doesn’t it?

Larsen: Yes, the SNL sister skit has definitely hit a nerve across the country. It’s very funny, and it’s funny because it resonates and has a ring of truth to it. There are 63 million caregivers here in the U.S., and of those, 61% are women. Even here in Oregon, the majority of caregivers are women. I think what that skit also points up is that, yes, the sister angle is very funny, but it also really supports what we’ve been talking about, which is that folks are sacrificing financially, they’re sacrificing their careers, and in many cases they are physically exhausted from providing care.

Dunne: Obviously, our population is getting older. I imagine there’s a real concern that, even with the staggering number of people you’ve talked about who are providing unpaid care, this could get worse, couldn’t it?

Larsen: We do know that Oregon’s demographics are shifting. Oregon’s population is getting older. So, indeed, there are people who require care who may currently be cared for by a spouse, and that caregiver may be entering a time in their own life when they also need care. So it’s really critical that we create an infrastructure, a system in which family caregivers get the financial support they need, as well as support that may include respite care or other forms of help that take the pressure off the people doing this work. The work may indeed be very rewarding, but at the same time, it is financially and psychologically exhausting.

Dunne: And as you reminded me, November is National Family Caregivers Month. As we close out, what message do AARP Oregon and AARP nationally want to share this month about these unpaid workers, the unsung heroes and backbone of our health care system, who are doing some amazing things?

Larsen: It’s really important that people understand they are not alone. There are 63 million caregivers in the U.S. In Oregon, there are 740,000 family caregivers. If you are not a caregiver today, you will likely become one, or you may need care in the future. In addition to being an affordability issue, caregiving is a matter where caregivers really need practical relief, and that’s why AARP is fighting for policies that help families manage these growing costs, including a federal caregiver tax credit. Practical help is available to help folks make a plan for care at home, navigate health care, financial and legal decisions, and find support. And something that is critical is that folks who are providing care to others are also taking care of themselves. I would direct anyone who is looking for support to go to aarp.org/caregiving.

Dunne: She is Stacy Larsen, communications director for AARP Oregon. Stacy, thank you so much for coming on and talking with us.

Larsen: Thank you very much for having me.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. All episodes of “Oregon on the Record” are available as a podcast at klcc.org. Tomorrow on the show, “Milk Street Radio” presents a Thanksgiving holiday special in which the hosts try to re-create one listener’s ultimate turkey and share their apple pie secrets. I’m Michael Dunne. Thanks for listening.