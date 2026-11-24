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Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. If you asked people to make a list of their favorite animals, I’d imagine seals and sea lions would definitely make the list. They’re adorable, kind of humorous and so fascinating to watch, either in aquariums or out on the ocean. Yet when it comes to these mammals, there is one group that doesn’t like them very much at all: the fisheries industry. In fact, it’s becoming commonly accepted that seals and sea lions are decimating salmon fisheries in the Pacific Northwest. But a new study out of Oregon State University says that conventional wisdom is simply not true. Today on the show, you’ll hear from the lead author of the study. Then, in the second part of the show, our reporter brings us the story of a South Eugene High School student who’s helping the homeless population one foot at a time. Dylan Gomes is a postdoc at Oregon State University and NOAA Fisheries, and he’s here to talk about the report. Dylan, we spoke a couple of years ago. It’s great to have you on the program again.

Dylan Gomes: Yeah, thanks for having me back, Michael. I appreciate it.

Dunne: Well, it’s an interesting report, and I believe it’s going to be published very soon. Why don’t you talk about it? I believe the title is “Widespread Marine Mammal and Seabird Reductions Are Unlikely to Benefit Salmon Due to Indirect Ecosystem Effects.” Tell us about this study.

Gomes: Yeah, thanks, Michael. So, during my postdoc years, I worked with a team at Oregon State University and NOAA Fisheries to put together what we call an ecosystem model. You take everything from phytoplankton up through the food web to top predators and fishing fleets, and you try to parameterize everything in a way that allows you to track energy flow through the food web, or through the ecosystem. So it’s highly complex. It takes a lot of data, many years of data and other information, all incorporated into basically one little machine that allows you to calculate things. One of the things we’re able to do with a model like this is pull different management levers before we actually go out on the ground and do it in real life. The impetus behind this research initially was to understand what’s happening to ocean-going salmon, because most salmon on the West Coast of the U.S. actually have their highest probability of dying when they hit the open ocean. That’s also the part of their life cycle that is hardest to study. It’s most difficult to study salmon when they’re in saltwater. Saltwater is hard on equipment. It’s hard on gear. It’s difficult to track the fish. It’s a very different system than freshwater, where we have tagging arrays and things like that, so we know how many salmon have survived certain checkpoints. And so we pursued this ecosystem modeling approach to try to understand what is happening with salmon out in the open ocean. One of the biggest surprises from that work was that sea lions and seals, also known as pinnipeds, and also seabirds, had essentially negligible effects on salmon if we were to remove a bunch of them. Of course, this is in a simulated world. We didn’t really go out and cull any creatures, but we can kind of do that mathematically in our little machine.

Dunne: OK, and so what does that mean for the health of our ecosystem off our coast here in Oregon?

Gomes: Yeah, well, some years ago now, there were a number of high-profile publications about the number of salmon being consumed by seals, sea lions and whales, among other things. This caused the monster of blaming other predators in our salmon fisheries to rear its head again, if you will. This isn’t a new argument. Humans have been blaming other animals for competing with fisheries for hundreds of years. And when I say blame here, I don’t necessarily mean to put judgment on that. As someone who has fished myself, I’ve had harbor seals take salmon off my line as I’m reeling in, and that’s a very real experience. It’s an experience a lot of people have had. A lot of fisherfolk have seen these animals taking fish from them, so their experiences are valid, and there is a level of competition there that is felt. But what we did is we said, OK, what if? So, to back up, after these papers were published, there was a big outcry, like I said, for people to cull more and more pinnipeds. There’s a group up in British Columbia that called for culling about half of the pinnipeds up there, which amounts to about 75,000 seals just in the Salish Sea, or the marine waters. And nobody has really assessed this at an ecosystem level. In our study, our goal was to fill in that gap, because just because seals and sea lions eat a certain number of salmon, that doesn’t mean that if you remove that predator, you’ll get those salmon back, right? It doesn’t mean those salmon will necessarily survive, because if you remove that first predator, there’s a whole gauntlet of other predators waiting to eat that salmon. And the focal predators we’re talking about, the seals and sea lions, are generalists, so they eat very few salmon proportionally. Up to 10% of their diet is salmon in the open ocean. That’s a different story when you get to choke points like below Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, but in the ocean, salmon make up a very small proportion of their diet. Those pinnipeds also eat other predators and competitors of salmon. So if you remove that seal or sea lion, you’re also allowing the things that seal or sea lion would have eaten to survive, and those things can eat salmon themselves, and they can also compete with salmon. All this is just to say that it’s a much more complicated story than saying you remove the predator and you should see more of the prey, because that’s simply not true when you have a really complicated food web.

Dunne: I guess it raises the question: Are we seeing declines in salmon populations? And if we are, looking at what the results of your study suggest, is there another reason our salmon populations may be in decline that isn’t the pinnipeds in the oceans?

Gomes: Yeah, this is a great question, Michael, because I think what people forget is that there’s a shifting baseline. People say, OK, the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 helped a lot of these marine mammal populations recover, and seals and sea lions are no exception. They’re potentially close to carrying capacity now. But back in the ’60s and ’50s and before, we had hunted a lot of them to much lower levels for all kinds of reasons. So humans have had sort of a narrow baseline for what we had before. We see that salmon have been declining, which, to be honest, they’ve been doing for far longer than the last 50, 60, 70 years, but folks also see that we’ve had this increasing predator that eats salmon. So it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to put two and two together, right? But what they often don’t think about is the larger historical perspective: Seals and sea lions have been here far longer than any European descendants. And when European descendants got to North America, salmon populations were plentiful. They were bountiful on both coasts. If you follow history and look at Europe first, the rivers were chock-full of salmon: France, the U.K., all these places. You go to the East Coast of the United States, and we had huge salmon runs, and then to the Pacific Northwest, huge salmon runs. In all three places, the demise of salmon follows the extractive policies of Europeans and their descendants. So in my mind, it’s actually a pretty simple story. We don’t pay a lot of respect to salmon. We don’t pay a lot of respect to any of our living neighbors, and we kind of extract resources at will. We change the way we use the land. We extract water without really thinking about the consequences. Our species tends to act first and then react second to the devastation we’ve caused, and then we try to use all these technological inventions to fix it, right? We build hatcheries. We build bypasses so fish can swim above dams, and all these things. We do those things after the fact. I don’t have a silver bullet here for how we undo decades to hundreds of years of a thousand cuts to salmon, but I think it starts with a change in our relationship to nature and a different level of respect for natural systems and for salmon.

Dunne: Many scientists, perhaps even elected officials and perhaps even people who make their living from fishing, understand that globally we have an overfishing problem. I think that’s a fairly common understanding, isn’t it? Or maybe I’m wrong about that.

Gomes: Yeah, I mean, that’s a hot topic for sure. People get upset about how the term overfishing is used and what it means. We have a term called maximum sustainable yield, and there’s the word sustainable in there, which can make it sound pretty good. But in general, yeah, we are taking the most fish we can possibly take without collapse, because we have seen fisheries collapse before. We have caused fisheries to collapse. The only reason we even have these rules in place is to keep humans from taking so much that we have nothing left. So it really is a selfish endeavor, too. It’s about being sustainable in the sense that we want to take as much as we can forever, right? And at the same time, it’s hard to blame people for that mentality, right? We live in a capitalist society. People want to make money. They want to feed their families. It’s kind of the way things have gone. So there isn’t really an easy solution without some pretty major overhauls.

Dunne: Sure. To a nonscientist like me, I know that salmon tend to be cold-water fish, and of course, as has been chronicled for quite some time now, our oceans are getting warmer. So I wanted to ask: Is that also a real problem facing salmon, one that has nothing to do with pinnipeds but with the fact that the oceans are getting warmer and climate change is changing ecosystems and the environment?

Gomes: Yes, absolutely. That is a problem, but it’s not necessarily the temperatures directly affecting salmon. Salmon experience much warmer temperatures in freshwater, so they can survive warmer temperatures, even though they definitely prefer cool streams. There are multiple reasons for that. One is just that the warmer the water, the less dissolved oxygen it can hold, so the fish can literally suffocate. But in the ocean, climate change is changing the whole ecosystem through marine heat waves. The last time we spoke, Michael, we talked about how marine heat waves are changing the ecosystem, and the way that happens is that entire food webs are shifting around. Prey that might have been available before are no longer available, and other types of prey take their place that maybe aren’t as nutrient-rich, or what have you. And that’s happening around the world.

Dunne: What’s your hope for this study? What do you hope the results you found will do?

Gomes: You know, as I mentioned before, there are a lot of folks who would cull all the pinnipeds they can in order to save the salmon. As an ecologist, as a fisher, as a hunter, I’m OK with death being a natural part of life. But the question for me as a scientist is: Is this a viable solution for saving salmon? And this research suggests that it’s really not, at the ocean scale. There’s a little caveat here: My work is not looking at choke points below dams, which is a very different scenario for a number of reasons. Fish cannot escape a sea lion that’s sitting at a small choke point. They have to swim by this gauntlet of predators, so the predation situation there is very different. But right now, there’s a bipartisan U.S. House bill that has been introduced, and it should be on the floor of the House any day now. It’s about expanding pinniped culling in Washington state waters to other species, like harbor seals, not just sea lions. So my hope is that science is used in decision-making. I think we like to think that the best available information goes into human decision-making, but that’s very often not the case. My hope is just that this research gets into the right hands, that somebody considers it, weighs it against all the other available evidence and makes a decision based on the best available science.

Dunne: He is Dylan Gomes, an author of this report, which is out now. He put it together when he was a postdoc at Oregon State University and NOAA Fisheries. Dylan, it’s great to talk to you again. Thanks so much for your work, and thanks so much for coming on.

Gomes: Thank you so much, Michael. I appreciate everything you do.

Dunne: As we close out the show, KLCC’s Brian Bull joins us to talk about a remarkable teen in Eugene who’s pitching in to help those living on the cold, wet streets of our community. KLCC reporter Brian Bull, thanks so much for coming in and talking with us today.

Brian Bull: Always a pleasure, Michael.

Dunne: Why don’t you introduce our listeners to Ellie Park? Who is she, and what is she doing?

Bull: Ellie Park is a senior at South Eugene High School. She loves many things. She’s a very dedicated student and a tennis player, an athlete, just an all-around well-rounded individual. But one of the things I picked up on in our conversation is that she’s really got a thing for socks.

Dunne: OK! And what is she doing with that love of all things socks?

Bull: All things socks, yes. All things socks considered, she is spearheading a campaign called Socks for a Cause. If you talk to her about socks in general, of course, she’ll tell you about the special occasions when she dons certain footwear and everything. But this particular story I just filed looks at an issue that you and I and many other people take for granted: What are we wearing on our feet? How dry and clean are our feet? This, of course, is a much bigger issue for members of the local unhoused community, because if you don’t take good care of your feet, if they’re constantly damp, if you don’t get a chance to air them out and clean them every so often, you can have everything from athlete’s foot to trench foot. There are also occasional issues with frostbite as we get into the colder season. So she’s spearheading this effort to put together foot care kits, which are baggies with two fresh pairs of Bombas socks, so there’s your product placement, plus foot powder, wipes and moleskin bandages, so that people who have injuries or minor cuts on their feet, or who just want to freshen up, can do so. Over time, all kinds of conditions can settle in that can be very problematic for someone who relies on their feet to get around town.

Dunne: Yeah, and in addition to being a kind person, she’s pretty entrepreneurial, and she’s developed some partnerships that have helped her expand the effort. Talk about those partnerships.

Bull: You know, it’s very important, I think, to think beyond oneself when it comes to trying to make change in the world. I think we’ve all been there at some point, feeling like the lone crusader. But Ellie has the foresight to know that efforts like these are stronger with partnerships. The first one she went to was the Eugene Rotary Club, which, if I remember correctly, looked over her proposal for Socks for a Cause, really liked it and gave her $1,200 to put together these kits. The other partner was Occupy Medical, which routinely holds clinics under the Washington-Jefferson Bridge, offering all types of medical services and free health care for people who can’t afford it or simply don’t have it. These two partnerships have enabled Ellie not only to provide these foot care kits to unhoused people, but also to visit with them, survey them and ask what more they need in terms of proper foot care beyond the kits themselves, or what can be added to the kits. When I was there a couple of weekends ago, she was asking about maybe clippers and things like that. So again, it’s a lot of things that you and I often take for granted. But for members of the unhoused community, this is probably a very important asset.

Dunne: And indeed it is. He is Brian Bull, reporter for KLCC. Brian, I always appreciate your stories. Thanks so much.

Bull: Take care, Mike.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. All episodes of “Oregon on the Record” are available as a podcast at klcc.org. Tomorrow on the show, we’ll get an update on Bend’s recovery from the horrific shooting at an elementary school a few weeks ago, and how some people are turning their guns into garden tools as a way to heal. I’m Michael Dunne. Thanks for listening.