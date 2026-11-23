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Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. It was a shocking story: accusations that the CEO of Nvidia was having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and then, in just a few days, he was out at the massive tech company. Then, literally this morning, he was back at the helm, seemingly at the demand of President Trump. It’s a story of espionage and infidelity, but at its core, it’s a story of finance. And who better to talk to than the incoming majority chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, Oregon’s own Ron Wyden. Then, in the second part of the show: despite the blue wave hitting the nation, two blue states, Washington and Colorado, passed ballot measures targeting transgender athletes. Now, an outgoing Oregon legislator wants to try it here. We talked to an Oregon Capital Chronicle reporter to get the latest. Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. Senator, it’s always great to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Ron Wyden: Hey, thanks for having me.

Dunne: Well, we certainly don’t lack for things to talk about today. But can we start with the breaking news? Jensen Huang has been reinstated by Nvidia, and reporting suggests that the White House was involved. In fact, the president is on social media and on TV bragging about it. Your thoughts on this very recent development?

Wyden: This is an important development, and I want it understood what I’ll be focused on as the point person for Democrats. Democrats are going to be pushing for accountability for anybody in this administration who put corrupt activities over our country’s security, and that’s my bottom line.

Dunne: When Democrats take over in January, is this perhaps the first investigation that you and your committee will be looking at?

Wyden: Michael, I think I’m going to leave it at that. But this is crucial, because we’re talking about China. We’re talking about important national security interests. I serve on the Intelligence Committee, so I want it understood that making sure we don’t have another outbreak of corruption is what I’m going to be focused on.

Dunne: OK. Speaking of Democrats, obviously sweeping victories for your party. Give us your thoughts on what happened in the midterms and, more importantly, what you think it’s going to mean going forward.

Wyden: What happened is Donald Trump didn’t talk about the things that people care about around their kitchen table. He didn’t talk about hunger. He didn’t talk about health care. He didn’t talk about energy costs. He basically just talked about all his pipe dreams, all the things that he wants to do that have his name on them. We talked about things that people cared about at their kitchen table. I’ve had more than 1,100 town hall meetings, and this was the same sort of thing: We talked about things that were important to people and voters, affordability and accountability. That’s what people wanted, and we zeroed in on it.

Dunne: Could you have imagined, even just a year ago, that come January you would have Democratic colleagues from the states of Mississippi and Texas?

Wyden: Only when I talked to them months ago. When they talked about what they were focused on, I realized they were talking about what their communities cared about, and they were going to win.

Dunne: Talk about the Senate Finance Committee. Maybe remind listeners what it oversees, and then give us a preview of how you want to run that committee and what things you might be looking at first.

Wyden: Well, we’ll certainly be front and center with respect to health care. Health care is the most important issue, because if Oregonians don’t have their health, everything else goes by the board. We’re going to be zeroed in on, for example, the premiums that middle-class folks pay and the Medicaid cuts. Trump had the largest cut to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act in history. We’re going to make sure that we get relief for those folks.

Dunne: Yeah, obviously the Trump administration has seemingly pressed pause on what many have called draconian work requirements for Medicaid. You put out a statement. Talk about what you think the administration was doing there by pressing pause.

Wyden: I made a big push for them to put this on hold. I said you’re talking about cancer patients, people who are walking an economic tightrope in their lives with respect to the need for health care and food assistance. They realized that what they were talking about was going to be a mess. I pushed very hard, and they pulled it. We’ve now got a six-month delay, and I’m going to be watchdogging it all the way through.

Dunne: OK, you have called for resignations of top Cabinet officials. Now that you and the Democrats have the gavel, could we see action on Cabinet-level impeachments?

Wyden: We’ll look at a whole host of issues, and certainly I’m spending a lot of time on the Epstein question, because we’ve been following the money, and that’s going to be front and center. We’ve got three Wall Street banks that basically looked the other way for years and years. If they had acted appropriately, if they had followed the law, we would have cut Epstein off at the pass. So whether it’s that or Robert Kennedy, we’re going to be following the law and making sure that we protect the rule of law and people’s human needs.

Dunne: So with you on the Finance Committee, could we see a reopening of the Epstein investigation?

Wyden: Well, we’re going to continue what we’ve been doing. As I said, in August we put out the report that showed they looked the other way. And you bet we’re going to use all the tools now to hold people at these New York banks accountable. They didn’t even have to change anything. Had they acted in line with the law as it stands, we could have gotten Epstein on the sidelines years earlier.

Dunne: OK. Someone like Elon Musk spent so much money in the midterms, and it turned out not to be effective. But I am wondering: You have talked about a new type of income tax on billionaires. Tell our audience about that.

Wyden: Well, we’re going to have a billionaire income tax, because we think everybody ought to pay taxes. Right now, if you’re a nurse or a firefighter, you pay taxes with every paycheck. If you’re a billionaire, you can work with your accountant and your lawyer to pay little or no taxes for years. We’re going to make sure that everybody pays taxes, because that’s just basic fairness. I believe we’ve got 24 U.S. senators supporting our legislation, and I believe we can get it passed now.

Dunne: OK, obviously affordability, or unaffordability, was certainly on the ballot in the midterms. With so many town halls that you do, talk about people’s frustration with inflation, the costs stemming from the war in Iran and, of course, tariffs.

Wyden: Well, let’s talk about tariffs, because that’s going to be front and center, along with health care and fighting corruption. Look, for example, at these tariffs on Canada. These are terrible for us. They’re terrible for the Canadians, and I believe we can get 60 votes to knock those out. And once we knock them out, we’ll have a chance to go after others. Oregon is a hugely trade-oriented state. One out of four jobs revolves around international trade, and the trade jobs pay better than the nontrade jobs. I think we can win on that tariff issue by knocking out the one against Canada, and then we’ll be on our way.

Dunne: OK, a lot of people have criticized the Trump administration for the ballroom, the triumphal arch and some other things that the administration has been doing around D.C. As chair of the Finance Committee, can you put a halt to some of those expenditures?

Wyden: We’re looking at it. We don’t have express jurisdiction to do all that, but it certainly fits into this question of choices you asked about with the billionaire tax. I mean, the billionaires got all these tax breaks, and people went hungry, and now we’re seeing all these monuments going to the president, and again, we’ve got to have help with housing. So this is about choices, and we’ve made ours. The country has made its choice, and we value giving working families a chance to get ahead.

Dunne: OK, closer to home, you have talked about a potential law with regard to owners of sports teams, which is obviously close to home given what’s happening with the Trail Blazers. Talk a little bit about that.

Wyden: Well, I am supporting what’s called the Home Team Act, and this gives local communities the power to buy a team that threatens relocation. That, of course, is the situation we’re faced with in Portland and the Moda Center, which is just a special place in Oregon. It’s important for our infrastructure in the summer. We have sponsors and all kinds of events there. The ownership of the team now is just dragging its feet, and we’re making the case that it’s important to get a fair deal for everybody else. When Democrats take the majority in the Senate next year, I’ll be working with Sen. Sanders on the Finance Committee to pass the bill and require owners of pro teams to give local communities a chance to buy the teams at a fair price before relocating them. This is a must to protect communities from being held hostage by billionaire team owners making irrational and irresponsible demands of communities. We’re going to need this legislation in Portland, and I’m going to push hard for it.

Dunne: He is Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. Senator, it’s always great to talk to you, and certainly happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

Wyden: Thanks for having me again. We’ll see you soon, and you have a good holiday, Michael.

Dunne: Now let’s talk with a reporter at the Oregon Capital Chronicle about a proposed ballot initiative that targets transgender athletes in Oregon. Shaanth Nanguneri is a reporter for the Oregon Capital Chronicle who covers the Oregon Legislature. Shaanth, it’s great to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Shaanth Nanguneri: Thanks for having me.

Dunne: Yeah. Kind of lost in the blue wave of the midterms was the passage of two statewide bans on transgender kids playing on K-12 sports teams, in Colorado and Washington. You wrote about those initiatives, as well as one that could be coming down the pike for Oregon. First, tell us what these bans in Colorado and Washington would do.

Nanguneri: Yeah, so there’s some specific wording in both of these bans that I think is important, but their essential function is to ensure that transgender youth who identify with a gender identity that doesn’t match their sex assigned at birth can’t play on teams that align with that gender identity. The way that’s enforced varies a little bit. Colorado, for instance, defines this as students having to compete on teams based on their biological reproductive system. In Washington, this specifically applies to girls’ sports, and the measure asks students to undergo an exam of their reproductive anatomy, a test of their genetic makeup or a test of their normal endogenously produced testosterone levels, which is a fancy way of saying a hormonal test. That one has drawn a little more controversy, because there are medical groups who say testing methods outside of a more invasive exam would be cost-prohibitive or not necessarily the most accurate for all students, and may not produce the most consistent results. So that’s why it’s considered perhaps one of the more restrictive measures in its enforcement compared to Colorado.

Dunne: Yeah. In the text of these initiatives in Colorado or Washington, or in campaign statements or campaign ads, what was the reason given for getting voters to pass these initiatives? What was the problem that the pro-initiative groups were allegedly trying to solve?

Nanguneri: Yeah, I think many of them would say this is an issue of fairness. In their view, a student who transitions or changes their identity over time, maybe competing on one team, shouldn’t be able to change the next season, the next year or even midseason. There was an incident in Camus, Washington, that got a lot of attention, where some young girl athletes walked out of one of their competitions because they didn’t want to compete with a team member who identified as transgender. That framing has been really successful for the activists behind these proposals. I talked to one professor who told me there are a lot of Democrats who are trying to make this about an attempt to discriminate against transgender children and target a really vulnerable population. But we’re also coming up on a long history of Title IX in this country. It’s been more than 50 years, at least since 2022, and so there is also a strong sense of wanting to protect that and ensure it isn’t harmed. And of course, there are differing views on different sides of this argument about those intentions: what one side sees as good faith, the other side sees as a smokescreen.

Dunne: I see. And so here in Oregon, we have an outgoing representative who wants to try a similar ballot initiative. Who is it, and what might that initiative look like?

Nanguneri: Yes. His name is Rep. Ed Diehl. He’s a Republican, and he ran unsuccessfully for the Republican gubernatorial nomination earlier this year. But his claim to fame in Oregon politics is that he led a really successful signature-gathering campaign last year to undo the gas tax and transportation fee increases that Democrats passed in a special session last year to fund the state’s transportation department. A lot of people are upset about the cost of living in Oregon, and he really surprised people with his ability to get all those signatures in time to get it on the ballot. Voters agreed with him overwhelmingly in May, by about 80%, so he was able to block that. That organizing capacity has really raised eyebrows across the political spectrum here and put people on notice. He’s built the Oregon Freedom Coalition of grassroots activists since last year and has really wanted to build on that, with mixed success.

Dunne: We’re talking about these initiatives to ban transgender athletes and a potential one coming here to Oregon. If I saw correctly in your reporting, there have been efforts in the past to ban transgender athletes from playing sports here in Oregon. What happened to those?

Nanguneri: Yeah, I think this is the reality of a state with a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate and a Democratic governor. Those bills were essentially derailed. They didn’t make it out of committees, where Democrats hold enough votes to block bills from even getting a vote to move out of committee onto the floor. There was one time last year when Republicans tried a procedural move to force a vote, not on the bill itself, but to push the bill out of committee onto the floor, and Democrats shot that down too. A lot of that was along the same lines we hear now, with one side saying they’re arguing for fairness and protecting girls in youth sports, and the other side saying this is really meant to be a distraction and to target a vulnerable community. Democrats have long supported LGBTQ rights and protections in this state, including for transgender folks, so to them, that was what they needed to do to keep those priorities intact.

Dunne: I see. Maybe we should take a step back for our audience. What do Oregon’s laws currently say about transgender athletes participating in K-12 sports? Are there any restrictions, or are there none? What does the law say today, before this initiative possibly makes the ballot?

Nanguneri: Yeah, and I should say that Ed Diehl has made very clear he hasn’t committed to bringing this to the ballot just yet, so there is some uncertainty. But there are certainly lots of activists across the nation who are watching Oregon and other states and want to help bring this to the ballot. As for what Oregon has right now, the basis of this conversation when I talk to legal experts and folks looking at the law is that since 2008, we have prohibited discrimination against LGBTQ folks in the workplace, schools, education, housing and employment. That forms the basis for what the Oregon School Activities Association and the Oregon Department of Education have come up with together, and for a long time they have allowed students to compete on teams based on how they identify. It’s up to local school districts to implement that rule when there are disagreements over it, though the rule doesn’t explicitly say you need to do X. The way the rule does work, though, is that you can’t switch to a different gender-specific team midseason. You have to wait for the season to be over, so if your school sport is only one season a year, you would effectively have to wait until the next school year if you transition or begin to identify differently. It’s worth noting that while some of these figures are available in other states, the Oregon School Activities Association doesn’t track how many transgender athletes are registered in its activities, so it’s a little harder to tell. But generally speaking, based on other states, we know that it’s a very small population.

Dunne: You talked to someone I’ve talked to several times, Oregon State University political science professor Christopher Stout. I’m wondering what he said about the possibility that this kind of measure could pass here in Oregon.

Nanguneri: Yeah, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. As you were mentioning at the beginning of this, these things passed within a blue wave, right? So the activists behind these proposals are saying, look, if the same voters who put Democrats into office approved this, then there has to be enough overlap for us to keep going. I think what Stout was getting at was that there just hasn’t been as much strong pushback from Democrats really grappling with the salience of the issue.

Dunne: We shall have to see. Shaanth Nanguneri covers the Oregon Legislature for the Oregon Capital Chronicle. Thank you so much for coming on and talking with us about this issue.

Nanguneri: Yeah, of course.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. All episodes of “Oregon on the Record” are available as a podcast at klcc.org. Tomorrow on the show, we’ll get an update on the recovery in Bend from the horrific shooting at an elementary school a few weeks ago, and on how some people are turning their guns into garden tools as a way to heal. I’m Michael Dunne, host of “Oregon on the Record.” Thanks for listening.