Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Ceniga tops Lesley in race for West Lane County Commissioner

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM PST
Ryan Ceniga (left); and rival candidate Dawn Lesley (right) for West Lane Co. Commissioner.

The race for West Lane County Commissioner has ended with a win for Ryan Ceniga. At last check, he had 55% of the vote compared to his opponent Dawn Lesley, who had 45%. Ceniga had been encouraged to run by outgoing commissioner Jay Boziewich.

Ceniga - a Junction City coach, school board member, and utility contractor - ran on a platform championing rural concerns including public safety.

In an email, Lesley said she congratulated Ceniga over the phone Wednesday, and urged him and the Lane County Board of Commissioners to prioritize public safety as well, and added climate action and affordable housing as concerns.

Politics & Government 2022 ElectionNovember 2022 election
Brian Bull
