Springfield mayor talks up local businesses during State of the City address

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM PST
Sean VanGordon is speaking to the camera. He is wearing a suit and tie. A logo in the lower left says "State of the City 2023."
City of Springfield YouTube channel
Screenshot from Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon's State of the City address

Springfield’s mayor highlighted businesses with current or upcoming expansions during his annual State of the City address Thursday. Those include a new restaurant, an expansion of a contact lens manufacturing plant, and a vamped up "escape room" business.

Sean VanGordon said it’s proof that the city is thriving even during challenging times.

“Inflation, high fuel prices, economic uncertainty, food insecurity and more have been hard on Springfield," he said. "But Springfield’s a community of opportunity. You can build your life here.”

VanGordon said the city needs to continue upgrading its infrastructure. He said now that all of the projects from a 2018 street bond have been completed, the city will soon decide whether to refer a new bond to voters.

"These investments are a core service of the city," he said. "They improve livability and vitality."

VanGordon's entire State of the City message can be viewed on the City of Springfield's YouTube channel.

Tags
Politics & Government Sean Van GordonCity of SpringfieldSpringfieldMayor of Springfield
