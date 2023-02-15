© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

New Lebanon Fire Station 31 construction begins

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM PST
Ceremonnial_Dig.jpg
Photo provided by the Lebanon Fire District.
Lebanon Fire District Chief Joseph Rodondi (right) and members of the district board participate in a formal groundbreaking for the new Station 31, that is expected to be done at this time next year.

A Valentine’s Day groundbreaking was held in Lebanon Tuesday afternoon, for a new fire station.

A general obligation bond passed by Lebanon voters in 2019 generated $16 million towards the facility.

Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi says it’ll replace the original Station 31, just built to be more modern and in compliance with building codes that’ve come into effect since the 1970s.

“It no longer met the earthquake standards or the fire protection standards required of construction,” Rodondi told KLCC. “And there were lot of concerns about our ability to respond if there was a Cascadia type event and the ability to make sure we could continue to provide service.”

As Lebanon’s population has continued to grow, so have calls. The district averaged over 18 calls in a 24-hour shift last year.

Rodondi adds that while the new station was to begin construction a couple years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its timeline, through supply chain problems and building expenses that were higher than projected. But with the pandemic greatly subsided and inflation starting to ease, the project is now underway and back to budgetary expectations.

Rodondi expects to have a grand opening for Lebanon Fire District’s Station 31 in a year.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
