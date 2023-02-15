New Lebanon Fire Station 31 construction begins

A Valentine’s Day groundbreaking was held in Lebanon Tuesday afternoon, for a new fire station.

A general obligation bond passed by Lebanon voters in 2019 generated $16 million towards the facility.

Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi says it’ll replace the original Station 31, just built to be more modern and in compliance with building codes that’ve come into effect since the 1970s.

“It no longer met the earthquake standards or the fire protection standards required of construction,” Rodondi told KLCC. “And there were lot of concerns about our ability to respond if there was a Cascadia type event and the ability to make sure we could continue to provide service.”

As Lebanon’s population has continued to grow, so have calls. The district averaged over 18 calls in a 24-hour shift last year.

Rodondi adds that while the new station was to begin construction a couple years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its timeline, through supply chain problems and building expenses that were higher than projected. But with the pandemic greatly subsided and inflation starting to ease, the project is now underway and back to budgetary expectations.

Rodondi expects to have a grand opening for Lebanon Fire District’s Station 31 in a year.