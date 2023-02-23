Eugene City councilor Lyndsie Leech announces bid for Ward 7

Lyndsie Leech, currently sitting Ward 7 councilor for the City of Eugene, is running in the May special election.

In a release sent out this week, Leech said she submitted the necessary signatures and has received endorsements from high-profile lawmakers including Mayor Lucy Vinis and U.S. Representative Val Hoyle.

Leech succeeded recalled Ward 7 councilor Claire Syrett last year on an interim basis. As executive director of the non-profit, parental support group WellMama, Leech says she’ll champion mental health, advocate for affordable housing, and tackle the climate crisis.

Campaign finance records currently show Leech with just over $14,000 in contributions. This includes $2500 from Dawn Lesley, who ran for West Lane County Commissioner last year, and $3500 from Syrett.