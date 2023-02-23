© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Eugene City councilor Lyndsie Leech announces bid for Ward 7

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST
2823_Leech.png
City of Eugene YouTube channel
Lydnsie Leech speaks during a Feb. 8, 2023 Eugene City Council meeting.

Lyndsie Leech, currently sitting Ward 7 councilor for the City of Eugene, is running in the May special election.

In a release sent out this week, Leech said she submitted the necessary signatures and has received endorsements from high-profile lawmakers including Mayor Lucy Vinis and U.S. Representative Val Hoyle.

Leech succeeded recalled Ward 7 councilor Claire Syrett last year on an interim basis. As executive director of the non-profit, parental support group WellMama, Leech says she’ll champion mental health, advocate for affordable housing, and tackle the climate crisis.

Campaign finance records currently show Leech with just over $14,000 in contributions. This includes $2500 from Dawn Lesley, who ran for West Lane County Commissioner last year, and $3500 from Syrett.

Tags
Politics & Government May 2023 electionClaire SyrettLyndsie Leech
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content