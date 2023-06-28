City of Eugene finalizes purchase of EWEB building for new City Hall

For the first time in more than a decade, Eugene has a city hall. On Tuesday, city officials signed off on the agreement to purchase EWEB’s former riverfront headquarters at 500 East Fourth Avenue.

The Eugene city council approved the purchase in January on a 7-1 vote, despite some concerns about how far the new location was from the downtown business core.

The city paid $12 million for the EWEB campus, which has two buildings, a parking lot, and a total size of 4.4 acres. EWEB will maintain a small customer service center on the site.

Eugene’s former city hall was declared obsolete and closed in 2012. Nothing came of plans to build a new city hall on the site.

City employees will move into the new building over the next few months. City hall offices are expected to open to the public in early 2024.

