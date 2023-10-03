© 2023 KLCC

Holvey handily fends off recall attempt

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published October 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM PDT
A political sign that says "RECALL PAUL."
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
A union supporter gathered signatures for the Paul Holvey recall petition on Monday, July 24, 2023 in front of the Eugene Public Library.

Eugene state representative Paul Holvey appears to have easily defeated a recall attempt.

In initial results posted on Election Night, around 90 percent of voters in Holvey’s district rejected the effort to remove the veteran Democrat from office.

The recall attempt was initiated by a food workers’ union that was upset with some votes Holvey had taken in the Oregon legislature.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Holvey said he’s grateful for the support and that the results send a “strong message that one deep-pocketed group who doesn’t get their way can’t abuse the recall system to deceive a community and intimidate elected officials."

The union that bankrolled the failed recall acknowledged defeat Tuesday night.

"We sincerely hope that this episode nevertheless serves as a reminder to all elected officials that their offices are entrusted to them by their constituents—not their party leadership—and it is to those constituents that they will ultimately be held to answer," read a statement issued by UFCW Local 555.

Politics & Government Paul HolveyUnited Food and Commercial Workers Local 555
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
