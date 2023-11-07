November 2023 election results

Oregon voters cast their ballot on a variety of issues over the past few weeks. Unlike some elections, not everyone received a ballot this time around. Most voters in Lane County, for instance, did not.

Those who did get a ballot were asked to decide a variety of local issues, including fire and school district levies, and a City Council race in Eugene.

The deadline to return a ballot in a drop box is 8 p.m. tonight. Ballots that are mailed today are valid, but only if they bear a postmark from today. Since mail has been collected from most mailboxes by now, the safest way to ensure your ballot is counted is to return it directly to a ballot drop box.

Check back here after 8 p.m. for initial results from key races in Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Benton, Douglas and Deschutes Counties.

