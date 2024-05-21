Results from Oregon’s 2024 Primary
The deadline for Oregon voters to return a ballot is Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m.
Ballot drop box locations can be found here.
While this year’s Oregon primary will have no bearing on the major party presidential nomination, Democrats and Republicans will be choosing candidates for statewide office.
Voters, regardless of party, will also be weighing in on nonpartisan races and a variety of local bonds and levies.
In Eugene, voters will also decide whether to overhaul the city’s system for electing candidates for local office.
Initial results will post shortly after 8 p.m., with additional results posting later in the evening in some counties. Because Oregon law allows voters to return ballots by mail, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, the outcomes of close races may not be known for several days.
Check back at this page after 8 p.m. for results in the following races:
Statewide
Secretary of State-Democrat
Secretary of State-Republican
Treasurer-Democrat
Treasurer-Republican
Attorney General-Democrat
Attorney General-Republican
Eugene area
Eugene mayor (nonpartisan)
City of Eugene baseball stadium bond
City of Eugene STAR voting
House District 8-Democrat
House District 12-Republican
Lane County District Attorney