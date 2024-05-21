Results from Oregon’s 2024 Primary

The deadline for Oregon voters to return a ballot is Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

Ballot drop box locations can be found here.

While this year’s Oregon primary will have no bearing on the major party presidential nomination, Democrats and Republicans will be choosing candidates for statewide office.

Voters, regardless of party, will also be weighing in on nonpartisan races and a variety of local bonds and levies.

In Eugene, voters will also decide whether to overhaul the city’s system for electing candidates for local office.

Initial results will post shortly after 8 p.m., with additional results posting later in the evening in some counties. Because Oregon law allows voters to return ballots by mail, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, the outcomes of close races may not be known for several days.

Check back at this page after 8 p.m. for results in the following races:

Statewide

Secretary of State-Democrat

Secretary of State-Republican

Treasurer-Democrat

Treasurer-Republican

Attorney General-Democrat

Attorney General-Republican

Eugene area

Eugene mayor (nonpartisan)

City of Eugene baseball stadium bond

City of Eugene STAR voting

House District 8-Democrat

House District 12-Republican

Lane County District Attorney