Community celebrates Eugene’s new City Hall

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published July 19, 2024 at 1:13 PM PDT
Under sunny skies, dozens of guests gather bellow a large skybridge that's adorned with a banner reading "Welcome to Eugene's City Hall."
Cailan Menius-Rash
/
KLCC
Outside the Eugene City Hall ribbon cutting ceremony.

Chatter and cheers could be heard as community members celebrated Eugene’s new city hall at the location’s grand opening on Thursday.

The public was invited to the new site at 500 East 4th Ave. to see what the nearly 100,000 square foot space has to offer.

Gathered underneath the building’s sky bridge, guests cooled off with complimentary popsicles as they listened to a speech by Mayor Lucy Vinis. Behind her, the River Edge Public Plaza water fountain and sprawling Willamette River glistened.

Kelly Johnson, a local resident, watched as city staff prepared to snip the grand-opening ribbon.

“I think it's an exciting kind of moment for our city to have a City Hall again,” said Johnson. “And what a beautiful spot!”

Eugene was without a City Hall for about 12 years before moving into the riverfront property previously owned by EWEB. The city says disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising property prices stalled their hunt for a permanent location.

Life-long Eugenian Thomas Hiura said the event marked an important day for the city as a whole.

“We’ve been wanting this to happen for a very long time, so, I’m really excited about it,” said Hiura.

Inside the building, visitors peered above at the lobby’s triple-tiered foyer and strolled by various resource booths.

The facility will be home to the Eugene City Council, Mayor’s office, and many other city services.

The new City Hall at 500 East 4th Ave. is accessible by car, bus, bike and foot. More information about the facility can be found on the city’s website.
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
