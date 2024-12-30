Oregon flags at half-staff for 30 days to honor Jimmy Carter

Gov. Tina Kotek has ordered flags at Oregon’s public institutions to be flown at half-staff to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter died Sunday after more than a year in hospice care. He was 100 years old.

Kotek said she personally admired Carter and followed his work during and after his presidency. The former president exemplified optimism, according to Kotek.

“He bolstered social services, economic opportunities for women and people of color, and was a longtime proponent for affordable housing, and so much more,” Kotek said in a statement Monday morning. “He did not turn away from public service after his presidency and instead leaned into a lifelong career of helping others, diplomatic pursuits, and being an outspoken advocate for working people.”

Carter was the longest-lived of any president in American history, and worked on numerous diplomatic and charitable endeavors after his time in the White House.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 28.

“Oregon sends love to the Carter family,” Kotek said, “may he rest in peace.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.