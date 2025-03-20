© 2025 KLCC

After 45 years, Siletz Tribe fully regains subsistence rights on their territory

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 20, 2025 at 7:12 AM PDT
People in field.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
In this June 21, 2023 photo, a Siletz tribal member and friends dig for camas bulbs outside of Eugene. Only until this past week are Siletz people able to harvest, hunt, and fish on their traditional lands since their tribe entered into a consent decree in 1980. In exchange for having a reservation created, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians had to relinquish subsistence rights. Many officials have since agreed this arrangement was biased and restrictive.

Nearly half a century after losing their right to hunt, fish, and gather on their ancestral lands, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have just regained it. 

In 1980, the Siletz and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife agreed to create a reservation for the tribe, after it regained its federal status after being terminated in the 1950s. 

But in exchange, the Siletz gave up their subsistence rights.

“At the time, we were told by the state, “this is meant to be permanent, forever,” recalled Siletz Tribal Chair Delores Pigsley. 

Pigsley added that decades later, state, federal, and tribal officials now agree this consent decree was a biased product of the times, when many non-Native sportsmen resented tribe’s fishing and hunting rights as decreed by treaties. Many claimed back then that Indians would drain the rivers dry of fish, and pressed lawmakers to restrict their access where possible.

Change in attitudes
 
Over the years, Siletz leaders lobbied numerous government agencies and officials to revisit the consent decree. Pigsley said thankfully, everyone they reached out to pledged their cooperation.

The ODFW formed its own voluntary agreement with the Siletz in 2023, but the original consent decree and its restrictions were still in place, requiring further intervention. Pigsley says then-Gov. Kate Brown was especially instrumental in getting the wheels turning, and helped with other lawmakers. 

Oregon U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley each introduced legislation in their respective chambers to modify the decree, which President Biden signed into law in December 2023. 

Then last week, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission officially rescinded the original 1980 agreement - the last step in restoring the Siletz’ hunting and fishing rights. 

“Federally recognized tribal nations have a sovereign right to hunt, fish, and gather on their ancestral lands. No tribe should have to choose between their land or their sovereign rights,” said Gov. Tina Kotek in an ODFW press release. “I applaud the Fish and Wildlife Commission for repealing the 1980 decree that forced the Siletz to lose those rights in exchange for getting their status and land restored.”

“Today’s action rights a historic wrong and continues to advance our cooperation with the Siletz Tribe towards our shared goal of healthy fish and wildlife populations,” said ODFW Director Debbie Colbert in the same release.

Pigsley says this development is as momentous as the Siletz regaining their federal status. 

“We’ll have a celebration,” Pigsley told KLCC. “We’re happy, and we’re going to exercise our right. People have been applying for tags, now they’re able to actually feed their families.” 

No celebration date has been set yet, but Pigsley says there’ll be much to be thankful for at the event. 

