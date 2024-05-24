© 2024 KLCC

Oregon Coast Aquarium opens renovated exhibit in time for holiday weekend

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 24, 2024 at 3:23 PM PDT
a human finger touching a sea urchin in a shallow pool
1 of 2  — SeaUrchin_aquarium.jpeg
The Oregon Coast Aquarium's Rocky Coast Gallery offers hands-on experiences for visitors in its touch pool
courtesy of Oregon Coast Aquarium
octopus
2 of 2  — Octopus_OCAq_Bunson.jpeg
The resident octopus named Bunson is now in a new Octo habitat in the Rocky Shores Gallery at the aquarium.
courtesy of Oregon Coast Aquarium

The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is reopening one of its most popular features Saturday .

people gathered around a raised pool with sea creatures in the water.
courtesy of Oregon Coast Aquarium
The newly reopened Rocky Shores Gallery is twice the size of the previous exhibit.

The Rocky Coast Gallery is a renovated and larger version of what was formerly known as Rocky Shores. Aquarium spokesperson Courtney Klug said the exhibit is a fan favorite, mostly because of its touchpool which gives visitors a hands-on experience with anemones, sea stars, and other intertidal species.

“I would say that the footprint of the touchpool has doubled in size,” she said. “There are so many more animals. And we’re going to have four volunteers stationed at all times to lead folks through that encounter, answer any questions they have and, of course, make the aquarium experience that much better.”

The exhibit also has a new resident.

“Our octopus moved from the octopus cave to a new octo habitat located in Rocky Coast,” Klug said. “And right now, there’s an octopus in there named Bunson, and she weighs a whopping 45 pounds.”

Klug said Memorial Day weekend is always busy so it’s smart to plan ahead. The Oregon Coast Aquarium is now on summer hours and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

For tickets and info, go to aquarium.org
Science & Technology Oregon Coast AquariumNewport
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
