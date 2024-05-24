Oregon Coast Aquarium opens renovated exhibit in time for holiday weekend

The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is reopening one of its most popular features Saturday .

courtesy of Oregon Coast Aquarium The newly reopened Rocky Shores Gallery is twice the size of the previous exhibit.

The Rocky Coast Gallery is a renovated and larger version of what was formerly known as Rocky Shores. Aquarium spokesperson Courtney Klug said the exhibit is a fan favorite, mostly because of its touchpool which gives visitors a hands-on experience with anemones, sea stars, and other intertidal species.

“I would say that the footprint of the touchpool has doubled in size,” she said. “There are so many more animals. And we’re going to have four volunteers stationed at all times to lead folks through that encounter, answer any questions they have and, of course, make the aquarium experience that much better.”

The exhibit also has a new resident.

“Our octopus moved from the octopus cave to a new octo habitat located in Rocky Coast,” Klug said. “And right now, there’s an octopus in there named Bunson, and she weighs a whopping 45 pounds.”

Klug said Memorial Day weekend is always busy so it’s smart to plan ahead. The Oregon Coast Aquarium is now on summer hours and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

For tickets and info, go to aquarium.org

