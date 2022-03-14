Oregon credit unions and Native American tribe announce financial support for besieged Ukrainian government and citizens

Fifteen credit unions in Oregon have jointly raised $67,000 to help Ukraine.

A new release from the Northwest Credit Union Association (NCUA) says the money will support Mercy Corps and the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund. The NCUA adds its foundation has made an additional $10,000 contribution to the same fund.

The credit unions want to show their support of Ukraine and relief operations, as Russia continues to attack its cities with soldiers and armored weapons.



Meanwhile, trustees with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) have formally condemned Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a release issued today, the CTUIR says it supports the sovereignty of the Ukrainian government, and the civil rights of its citizens.

They add that the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Cayuse suffered similar injustices during colonization, and the Russian invasion resonates with them and many other Indian tribes across the U.S.

The CTUIR is donating $5,000 to Doctors Without Borders to help the Ukrainian people.

