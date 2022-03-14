Oregon credit unions and Native American tribe announce financial support for besieged Ukrainian government and citizens
Fifteen credit unions in Oregon have jointly raised $67,000 to help Ukraine.
A new release from the Northwest Credit Union Association (NCUA) says the money will support Mercy Corps and the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund. The NCUA adds its foundation has made an additional $10,000 contribution to the same fund.
The credit unions want to show their support of Ukraine and relief operations, as Russia continues to attack its cities with soldiers and armored weapons.
- Advantis Credit Union
- Central Willamette Credit Union
- Clackamas Credit Union
- Consolidated Community Credit Union
- First Tech Federal Credit Union
- Forrit Credit Union
- Ironworkers USA Federal Credit Union
- Northwest Community Credit Union
- OnPoint Community Credit Union
- Oregon Community Credit Union
- Pacific NW Federal Credit Union
- Point West Credit Union
- Rivermark Community Credit Union
- Trailhead Credit Union
- Unitus Community Credit Union
Meanwhile, trustees with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) have formally condemned Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a release issued today, the CTUIR says it supports the sovereignty of the Ukrainian government, and the civil rights of its citizens.
They add that the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Cayuse suffered similar injustices during colonization, and the Russian invasion resonates with them and many other Indian tribes across the U.S.
The CTUIR is donating $5,000 to Doctors Without Borders to help the Ukrainian people.
