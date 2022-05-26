2022 finds Eugene Airport busy, growing, and tight on parking

The director of Eugene’s airport expects 2022 to be a hefty one for the travel facility.

Already ahead of this Memorial Day holiday weekend, Cathryn Stephens told KLCC that they’re currently seeing 30% more passengers than at this time in 2019.

Brian Bull / KLCC Cathryn Stephens, Director of the City of Eugene's Airport

“So we’re kinda benchmarking back to 2019 which was a record passenger year before the pandemic hit, of course,” she said.

“And then our airlines have also really been putting in more flights and larger aircraft into our market. It’s also gearing up for the World Athletics Championship. So in July of this year, we will have more than 50% more seats in our market than we did in July of 2019.”

The track and field championship is projected to draw 200,000 visitors to Eugene, essentially doubling the city’s population for the event’s duration.

Connect Oregon funds improvements

Nearly a million and a half dollars is helping the City of Eugene’s Airport expand and develop its infrastructure.

21 projects were approved by the Oregon Department of Transportation for Connect Oregon grants. Of the $46 million approved for the grants, $1.4 million is going to the Eugene Airport.

Stephens said they’ll use the money towards a $2 million project.

“To widen taxiways Juliet and Lima onto the air cargo apron. It will allow for those larger charter aircraft to come in, and it also opens up additional opportunities for air cargo to be able to have larger aircraft operate at that facility as well.”

Other airports outside Eugene have benefited. An ODOT release shows that $2.5 million in Connect Oregon grant money went to the Medford Airport, $375,000 to the City of Corvallis’ airport, and $250,000 to the Creswell Airport for developments or improvements.

Growing pains accompany improved travel forecast

Brian Bull / KLCC Sign for Eugene Airport

The City of Eugene’s airport has a good problem: it’s straining to accommodate visitors and traffic as travel rebounds from the pandemic.

Stephens advised people to arrive two hours before their scheduled flight leaves, and to find rides.

“We’re a bit parking constrained, so if people could find an alternate way to the airport other than driving a vehicle, especially if it’s a single person in a single vehicle,” said Stephens. “What we’re finding is we’re coming close to maxing our parking lots on a pretty regular basis. So that would be helpful if people were able to take an Uber or Lyft or something like that.”

Stephens says this summer they’ll work to add on more parking.

In the last two years, several carriers have signed on to have flights at the Eugene Airport, including Southwest and ExpressJet’s Aha! Airline. This has added to the airport’s growth.

