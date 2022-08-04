© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM PDT
The new flight will be the only non-stop option from both Redmond and Eugene to Palm Springs, CA.

Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November.

Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond.

The flights to and from Eugene will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Nov. 12.

The flights to and from Redmond will operate on Mondays and Fridays beginning Nov. 11.

Avelo Airlines is relatively new, having first taken flight in April, 2021. The airline already serves both Eugene and Redmond with non-stop flights to Burbank, CA.

For Eugene, the addition of Palm Springs brings the number of non-stop destinations in California to eight. The airport also has flights to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Burbank and San Diego, according to an August schedule of flights posted on the airport's website.

Eugene formerly offered non-stop flights to Palm Springs on Allegiant Airlines, but that service was discontinued earlier this year.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
