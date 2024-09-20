© 2024 KLCC

Eugene Airport seeks federal funding for renovation projects

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:13 PM PDT
At the Eugene Airport, the number of passengers increased last year from pre-pandemic levels.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
In 2022, a city-commissioned study recommended that the Eugene Airport spend upwards of $270 million to address overcrowding.

The Eugene Airport is planning over $100 million in renovations, if it can secure the necessary federal funding.

On Sep. 18, Airport Director Cathryn Stephens provided an update to Eugene City Council on current and upcoming projects.

Stephens said the airport has gained over 40% more passengers since 2019, and staff expect significant growth moving forward. However, she said the site is still losing many travelers to Portland.

“My goal is to pull those folks back off the highway, and have them utilize their local airport,” said Stephens. “But we can't do that if we're already at full capacity.”

In 2022, a city-commissioned study recommended that the Eugene Airport spend upwards of $270 million to address overcrowding. Since then, the airport has built a new heavy pad to accommodate large aircraft, and renovated one of its taxiways.

Now, officials are looking at a potential $21 million expansion of Concourse A, for completion in 2026. This would include 5,400 sq. ft. of additional seating space, multiple gender-neutral restrooms, and a new emergency exit ramp.

Stephens said the airport has applied for a grant from the federal Airport Terminal Program for this plan, and it's now waiting to hear back.

“Everybody cross your fingers and toes,” she said, "because we really would like to be able to move forward with this project using those ATP grant funds."

The airport has also proposed a $62 million redesign of the its outbound baggage system. Stephens said TSA has found the explosive detection system to be inefficient, although not unsafe.

The estimated construction completion date is in 2027. Stephens said there's multiple potential sources of funding for the plan, and design work has already begun.

Once completed, Stephens said both these projects would help enable the construction of Concourse C, with eight additional gates to accommodate more flights.
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
