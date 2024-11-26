© 2024 KLCC

Be prepared for a lot of traffic on Oregon roads this holiday weekend

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:43 PM PST
A rainy highway with lots of traffic and water.
Courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation
The combination of the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday, and a big college football game in Eugene will make for lots of people on the road this week.

Thanksgiving kicks off the busy holiday season. That will be very apparent on the roads with the holiday, Black Friday and then a big Football game on Saturday in Eugene.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Mindy McCartt said Wednesday afternoon is when we’ll start seeing really heavy traffic on the highways and interstates as people head to see family and friends for Thanksgiving.

If you’re trying to catch a flight, make sure to give yourself plenty of time, McCartt said. Then, on Friday, prepare for shopping traffic.

“You're gonna see increased traffic around all of our outlet malls,” she said. “You know, there's one in Bend. I can think of the one in Woodburn on I-5, and also along the coast in Lincoln City. Those are very popular Black Friday destinations. So the travel in those areas and any of our malls across the state is going to be increased.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks play the Washington Huskies at 4:30 in Eugene. McCartt says there will be lots of game traffic in I-5.

“Leave early. Plan your trip. Be prepared and above all else be patient,” she said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more crashes occur this holiday weekend nationwide than any other.

For those traveling to the mountains or rural areas, McCartt said if you’re not familiar with an area, it’s not always smart to rely on GPS.

“It does not take into account winter weather conditions and unimproved or unmaintained secondary roads, maybe that we don't plow and so, if you're not familiar with your route, we encourage you to stay on those state highways where we are maintaining," she said.

ODOT’s website, Tripcheck.com, shows traffic and weather conditions in real time.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
